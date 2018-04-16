WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 13-April-18
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 13/04/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,569,875.84 12.0621
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 13/04/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 2022172 USD 33,753,011.28 16.6915
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 13/04/2018 IE00BDF12W49 124242 USD 2,582,508.72 20.7861
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 13/04/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,611,135.68 19.6111
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 13/04/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,535,984.96 11.072
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 13/04/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 9775000 USD 108,705,670.61 11.1208
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 13/04/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 48,755,990.64 13.0713
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 13/04/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 435,183.95 14.5013
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 13/04/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 33803 CHF 561,016.65 16.5967
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 13/04/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 965306 EUR 16,228,498.29 16.8118
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 13/04/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 253281 GBP 2,832,725.50 11.1841
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 13/04/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3164000 USD 55,416,919.10 17.5148
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 13/04/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2445889 USD 47,434,458.97 19.3935
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 13/04/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3222725 EUR 57,468,938.07 17.8324
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 13/04/2018 IE00BDF16114 709573 EUR 10,735,285.20 15.1292
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 13/04/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 4,038,537.38 15.5328
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 13/04/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 673192 EUR 11,375,610.77 16.898
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 13/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 45884 CHF 865,297.85 18.8584
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 13/04/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 245623 EUR 4,113,123.01 16.7457
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 13/04/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1498032 GBP 16,002,362.14 10.6823
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 13/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 15836 USD 297,679.84 18.7977
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 13/04/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,181,050.12 20.5759
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 13/04/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,631,118.57 21.0827
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 13/04/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,526,130.21 18.806
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 13/04/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,876,667.29 18.8053
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 13/04/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 18,785,007.04 13.4179
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 13/04/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 218945 CHF 4,237,781.19 19.3555
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 13/04/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 646012 EUR 10,745,882.89 16.6342
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 13/04/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 5,939,191.61 11.2058
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 13/04/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2783651 USD 57,512,475.00 20.6608
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 13/04/2018 IE00BVXC4854 11525169 USD 192,441,824.65 16.6975
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 13/04/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 307716 USD 5,542,188.15 18.0107
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 13/04/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,550,039.69 5.4167
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 13/04/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1701445 USD 31,691,509.15 18.6262
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 13/04/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 24773 EUR 394,806.10 15.937
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 13/04/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 90031 GBP 1,279,996.65 14.2173
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 13/04/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 408,097.68 18.0654
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 13/04/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 332,197.58 20.7623
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 13/04/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 585000 USD 12,416,522.14 21.2248
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 13/04/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 12,837,173.71 19.7495
