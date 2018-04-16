Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven performance marketing agency, announced that Merkle|Periscopix has been named as the winner in the European Agency category 'Partnership of the Year' in the 2018 Global Bing Partner Awards.

The prestigious awards honour organisations behind some of the most impactful, innovative and performance-driven work from Bing Ads' Partners in North America, Europe and APAC.

As an Elite Partner in the Bing Partner Program, Merkle|Periscopix is part of a select group of top-performing partners who act as trusted advisors to their growing customer base for search advertising opportunities with the Bing Network.

"Our companies have worked together for almost a decade, both under the Periscopix banner and since Merkle acquired the business three years ago," said Alex Hill, Associate Head of Search, Merkle|Periscopix.

"We have continued to build a strong relationship with Bing, the world's number two search engine, and have adopted ever more collaborative and innovative ways of partnering."

Merkle|Periscopix's award-winning initiatives with Bing were aimed at maximising account performance and supporting clients' investment on the Bing network.The "Buddy with Bing" scheme was launched to help improve product adoption whilst the "support hub"pilot programme successfully shortened solution times.

"I could not be more proud of the team's achievement in receiving this award. It is testament to their hard work that we have such a solid and successful relationship with Bing," added Alex.

Category award winners will be celebrated in May at the Bing Global Partner Summit Opening Party and Awards Gala, in Seattle, WA, when the regional winners will be announced and compete for the "Global Partner" crown.

"We are pleased to recognise Merkle|Periscopix's work with the 'Partnership of the Year' award as part of our Bing Partner Awards," said Steve Sirich, General Manager of Bing Ads.

"This award celebrates the successful, innovative and inspiring work from our global Bing Partner Program, and the results appreciated by our partners and their customers. Congratulations on your success and this achievement."

About Merkle

Merkle is a leading data-driven, technology-enabled, global performance marketing agency that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The agency's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive people-based marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in performance media, customer experience, customer relationship management, loyalty, and enterprise marketing technology drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With 5,200 employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 24 additional offices in the US and 21 offices in Europe and APAC. In 2016, the agency joined the Dentsu Aegis Network. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkleinc.com.

If you'd like more information please contact Simpatico PR on 020 7439 9275 or email: merkle@simpaticopr.co.uk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180416005206/en/

Contacts:

Simpatico PR

Sarah Ramamurthy, 020 7439 9275

merkle@simpaticopr.co.uk