Solar rebates were raised from covering 20% of the costs for buying and installing a rooftop PV sytems to 30% starting from last January. Overall, the Swedish government will grant around $80 million in incentives this year.The Swedish government announced it will allocate another 170 million SEK (around $20.0 million) in incentives for the solar rebate program for residential and commercial PV, after initially allocating around 200 million SEK (around US$24 million) in early March. The additional funds will be part of the spring amending budget, which is an extension of the main autumn budget ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...