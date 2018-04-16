PremFina to Showcase at BIBA 2018: BlockChain and Broker First Solutions

LONDON, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

PremFina Ltd (the "Company"), the UK's first venture capital backed premium finance company, is excited to announce it will be exhibiting at the 2018 British Insurance Brokers Association (BIBA) Exhibition in Manchester on May 16-17.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/677292/PremFina_Logo.jpg )



At its BIBA stand, PremFina will demo its innovative state-of-the-art software, which supports BIBA's goals to innovate, evolve and thrive in the industry. PremFina will also be showcased in ITN's video "De-Risking the Future," played at BIBA's opening event, as being the most innovative UK premium finance company.

With PremFina, brokers have some much-needed freedom of choice. Brokers can select a financing option to suit their needs or simply automate existing manual processes with PremFina's white-labeled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). They also receive the support of the Company's dedicated Customer Service and IT teams.

It's the PremFina trifecta that's designed with brokers in mind.

Mia Constable, Head of Sales at PremFina and previously at BNP Paribas Premium Finance, says the Company's success is down to one simple fact: "We put brokers first."

"By focusing on tailored solutions for brokers, we've quickly built a solid reputation in the market," she added.

PremFina's CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar will host a fringe session at BIBA on the positive potential of insurance on the BlockChain: "It will help us maintain our technological lead in the market," he said. "Embracing BlockChain could also help brokers and insurers future-proof their business models."

PremFina offers software and financing, separately or together, for the payment of insurance premiums in the UK market.

To learn more about PremFina, come visit stand D77 or register for the Company's fringe session. Send an e-mail to Natalia.Zurowski@premfina.com to secure your place today!

About PremFina

PremFina Ltd is a UK-based premium finance company that promotes financial inclusion by enabling the payment of insurance premiums via instalments. It supplies insurance brokers with funding lines and also enables broker-funded and branded credit agreements via its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) affiliate IXL PremFina Ltd. With PremFina, brokers receive higher profit, greater autonomy and the opportunity to increase the lifetime value of their customers as well as cross-sell and up-sell additional products. PremFina's shareholders include global investors Rakuten Capital, Draper Esprit Plc, Thomvest Ventures, Emery Capital, Rubicon, Venture Capital, Talis Capital and the company's founder.

Website:http://www.premfina.com

For further information about PremFina:

Natalia Zurowski

Strategic Marketing Associate

Natalia.Zurowski@PremFina.com

+44(0)-203-500-3462

http://www.premfina.com