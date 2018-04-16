Polymetal International has reached an agreement with the Russian Copper Company for an all-share exchange of its Tarutin property in Russia, for 85% of RCC's East Tarutin property in Kazakhstan. The FTSE 250 firm said that, as a result of the transaction, Polymetal would receive 85% of the licence holder for the copper-gold East Tarutin deposit located in Kazakhstan, LLP Tarutinskoye. In return, it would transfer 100% of Vostochny Basis LLC, the license holder for the copper-gold Tarutin ...

