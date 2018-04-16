Gold producer Orosur Mining recorded an operating profit of $1.68m from the third quarter of its current trading year thanks to continued mining at its San Gregorio gold project in Uruguay, but staff retrenchments and exploration programmes dragged the group to a loss. AIM-quoted Orosur, which posted a loss after tax of $1.97m for the twelve week period, reversing the profit of $363,000 returned a year prior, as a result of allowing for higher depreciation and a provision for staff ...

