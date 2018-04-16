Distillers Grains Market Worth 14.95 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Distillers Grains Market by Type (Dried Distillers Grains with Solubles, Dried Distillers' Grains, and Wet Distillers Grains), Source (Corn and Wheat), Livestock (Ruminants, Swine, and Poultry), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to be valued at USD 10.78 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 14.95 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.8%. The market is driven by distillers' grains being used as a favorable alternative to traditional feedstock and growth of the organized livestock sector.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 114 market data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 149 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Distillers Grains Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/distiller-grain-market-19379654.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Dried distillers' grains with solubles (DDGS) segment is estimated to be the largest in 2018

The distillers' grains market, by type, is estimated to be dominated by the DDGS segment, which is also projected to be the fastest-growing, owing to its good protein content, high energy, and high digestible phosphorus content. Another factor driving the market for DDGS is its long shelf life as its moisture content is between 10 to 12%, resulting in minimal risk of spoilage during transit and storage.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=19379654

Corn segment set to dominate the market by 2023

The distillers' grains market, by source, is projected to be dominated by the corn segment during the forecast period. Higher available phosphorus content in the corn provides high energy and high protein to livestock; it is also an economical alternative to feed ingredients. This is one of the major factors driving the market for this segment, globally.

Poultry segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period

The poultry segment is projected to be the fastest-growing, by livestock, during the forecast period. On a global level, the total poultry production has been increasing, and with such growth in production and consumption, it has become important for meat producers to focus more on quality. This gives a boost to the distillers' grains market to provide nutritional feed for poultry.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The increase in demand for animal-based products; growth of the regional population; the rise in disposable incomes; the rise in urbanization, especially in China, India, and Japan; and continuous modernization in the feed industry drive the distillers' grains market in Asia Pacific.

The report Distillers Grains Market includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading manufacturers such as include Green Plains Inc. (US), Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (US), Flint Hill Resources (US), Valero (US), and CropEnergies AG (Germany). ADM (US), Husky Energy (Canada), Bunge Limited (US), Purina Animal Nutrition (US), Poet LLC (US), Didion Milling Inc. (US), and Greenfield Global (Canada) are other players that hold a significant share in the distillers' grains market.

Know more about the Distillers' Grains Market

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/distiller-grain-market-19379654.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/agriculture-industry

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets