

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were trading in a narrow range on Monday amid renewed concerns over the prospect of imminent U.S. sanctions against Moscow.



The benchmark DAX was up 10 points in cautious trade after rising 0.2 percent on Friday.



Deutsche Bank shares rose half a percent. Reuters reported citing sources that the European Central Bank has asked the bank to ascertain the potential costs of winding down its investment banking operations.



Software AG tumbled nearly 4 percent after posting weaker-than-expected quarterly revenues at its Digital Business Platform business.



In economic releases, Germany's wholesale prices increased at a steady pace in March, Destatis reported. Wholesale prices grew 1.2 percent year-on-year in March, the same pace of increase as seen in February.



