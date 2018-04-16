

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed on Monday as tensions between Western powers and Russia persisted and investors fretted about the prospect of imminent U.S. sanctions against Moscow.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was up about 0.1 percent at 5,315 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher on Friday.



Air Liquide inched up marginally after it announced the acquisition of EOVE, a French start-up company specialized in the design and manufacture of ventilators for home-based patients suffering from chronic respiratory failure.



Sanofi gained half a percent on a Bloomberg report that Advent International Corp. is close to acquiring its European generics division.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX