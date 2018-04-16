

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation accelerated for the second straight month in March, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Monday.



Inflation rose to 2.2 percent in March from 2.0 percent in February. Consumer prices have been rising since December 2016.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.2 percent annually in March and transport costs went up by 1.3 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 1.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.3 percent from February, when it rose by 0.3 percent. It was the first decline in nine months.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, increased 1.9 percent annually and by 0.2 percent monthly in March.



