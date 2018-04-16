AzuriTV named Edison Awards Silver Winner for innovations creating social impact

The Edison Awards, often described as 'the Oscars of Innovation" has named Azuri Technologies, AzuriTV Solar Home System the Silver Winner for social innovations creating a social impact. The award makes it the second successive year in which Azuri Technologies has been chosen for this prestigious award, having been named the Gold Winner for Sustainability/Solar Solution in 2017 for HomeSmart the first usage of artificial intelligence in small domestic solar home systems.

The Edison Awards recognises the best in innovation and excellence in the development of new products from organisations across the globe. AzuriTV is a complete Solar Home System that includes solar-powered media products that have opened up a world of content for the millions who those living in off-grid in Africa.

Providing access to electricity and modern digital services is how Azuri is reducing the digital divide in rural Africa. New innovations, such as AzuriTV, ensure access to local and global TV content, which is now affordable, and can be accessed by rural households. Having access to this kind of content encourages rural households to have a voice and participate in political and economic processes.

The system itself is comprised of innovative, energy-efficient technology to provide a solar-powered 24-inch TV and over 50 channels, for the first time, to thousands of rural off-grid households for less than $1 per day. The system also includes a 50W solar panel, battery, lights, radio, torch, and mobile phone charging.

Azuri's CEO, Simon Bransfield-Garth said:

"We are honoured that another product we have designed and developed has been recognised by the Edison Awards. AzuriTV was created specifically for rural off-grid consumers and we're proud of the impact we've made."

Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards said:

"Our judges recognised Azuri Technologies as an active contributor to new technology and AzuriTV as an innovative new service making a social impact."

The ballot of nominees for the Edison Awards was judged by a panel of more than 3,000 professionals from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, including professional organizations representing a wide variety of industries and disciplines.

About Azuri Technologies Ltd.

Azuri Technologies is a leading commercial provider of PayGo Solar Home Systems to rural off-grid communities. With the widest reach of any provider across East and West Africa, Azuri is leveraging solar and mobile technology to allow users in 12 different countries to access renewable, distributed power on a pay-as-you-go basis. Azuri has offices in Nairobi (Kenya), Lagos (Nigeria), and Cambridge (U.K.), with regional offices in Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), Lusaka, (Zambia) and Kampala (Uganda).

For more information, please visit: www.azuri-technologies.com

About the Edison Awards

The Edison Awards is a programme conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organisation dedicated to fostering future innovators. The Awards have been recognising and honouring the best in innovations and innovators since 1987. They honour game-changing innovations that are at the forefront of new product and service development, marketing and human-centred design, and are one of the highest accolades a company can receive in the name of successful innovation. For more information about the Edison Awards complete program and a list of past winners, visit www.edisonawards.com

