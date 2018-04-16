

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's producer price inflation accelerated in March to the highest level in five months, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Monday.



The producer price index climbed 1.7 percent year-over-year in March, faster than the 1.1 percent increase in February. The measure has been rising since November 2016.



Moreover, this was the sharpest rate of increase since October last year, when prices had grown 1.9 percent.



Domestic market prices rose 3.2 percent annually in March and foreign market prices went up by 0.4 percent.



Month-on-month, producer prices dropped 0.4 percent in March after remaining flat in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX