

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices increased in March, the Federal Statistical Office reported Monday.



Producer and import prices rose 2 percent year-on-year in March.



However, on a monthly basis, producer and import prices fell 0.2 percent due to lower prices for mineral oil products and pharmaceutical specialties.



Data showed that producer prices remained flat on month and increased 1.1 percent year-on-year. At the same time, import prices dropped 0.7 percent from February but it increased 3.8 percent from last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX