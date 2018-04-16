Agriculture and engineering group Carr's surged on Monday as it posted a jump in first-half profit and said full-year results were likely to be "slightly ahead" of its previous expectations following a strong start to the second half. In the six months to 3 March, adjusted pre-tax profit was up 22% to £10.9m on revenue of £200.1m, up 13.2%. Operating profit rose 21% to £9.2m and adjusted earnings per share increased 29.6% to 9.2p. The company, which lifted its interim dividend by 13.2% to ...

