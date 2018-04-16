Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2018) - FANDOM SPORTS Media (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ42) ("FANDOM SPORTS" or the "Company" or "Patron Saint of Sports Culture," any of those are fine) is pleased to flex on every other app in your phone with the commercial release of our flagship Android product. Obsession management programs to follow shortly after.

FANDOM SPORTS lets you not just keep up with the biggest stories in sports, but interact with them. Pick a fight (see what I did there?) from our curated list, or create your own. No holes barred here. Talk all the trash your little heart desires, then get rewarded while you do it. Earn FanCoins and trade them for swag and exclusive experiences.

You're welcome, and Raptors over the Wizards in 6.

About FANDOM SPORTS:

"Pick A Fight. Talk Trash. Get Rewarded."

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content.

The FANDOM SPORTS App is the Company's core product, which is the ultimate destination for unfiltered raw sports talk. The app allows passionate sports fans to unleash their primal sports passions, pick fights and earn rewards.

Download the app and bring your crew. Talking trash is better with friends. The more you invite, the more in-app virtual currency FanCoins you can earn.

For additional Information:

Investor Relations

Tel: (647) 241-8402

Or

Sales & Partnerships

Email: info@fandomsportsmedia.com

You may also visit the Company's website: www.fandomsports.net

DISCLAIMER:

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future events or performance and should not be relied upon. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Some of these risks and uncertainties may be described in the Company's corporate filings (posted at www.sedar.com).

The Company has no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements due to new information or events.

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

###