

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japan government maintained its economic view on Monday, saying the economy is recovering at a moderate pace.



The cabinet office said both private consumption and exports are picking up, unchanged from March assessment.



Further, the government noted that business investment and industrial production are increasing moderately.



The agency said corporate profits are improving. Firms' judgment on current business conditions is improving. Also, the office said the employment situation is improving steadily.



The cabinet office said the economy is expected to continue recovering, supported by the effects of the policies, while employment and income situation is improving.



However, attention should be given to the uncertainty in overseas economies and the effects of fluctuations in the financial and capital markets.



