Expansion to provide key scale for Zayo's European data center network

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) will expand its European data center presence with a new location in Feltham, UK. The zColo facility, the company's first data center in the London metro area, will add 30,000 total square feet and 3.6 megawatts (MW) of critical power.

The new data center is driven by a commitment from a major anchor tenant and strong demand in the UK. The carrier-neutral facility, which is located at the confluence of the UK's major telecom networks, provides extensive interconnectivity as well as access to Zayo's global fiber backbone. It is located minutes from Heathrow.

The growth in consumer content, mobile business services, technology businesses and webscale cloud providers is driving demand for colocation space in London. Over the past several years, Zayo has leveraged network assets from Geo and Viatel, significantly growing its UK-based fiber business. The new data center provides an in-country location for these customers, meeting their requirements for high-capacity infrastructure that complies with Brexit-related data sovereignty laws.

"This new data center strengthens our commitment to the UK, providing customers with an excellent option for colocation and high-capacity fiber connectivity," said TJ Karklins, senior vice president of Zayo's zColo business segment. "This facility will offer low-latency connectivity to Slough, city center, and even around central London for connection directly to France and the rest of Europe. We look forward to delivering high-compliance, network-neutral solutions from our growing European platform."

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure solutions, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world's leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo's 127,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides users with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth. For more information, visit zayo.com.

