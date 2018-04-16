

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) announced a definitive agreement to sell the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, Illinois, of which a subsidiary of the company owns a 50% interest, to Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (ERI) for $327.5 million in cash. MGM Resorts will receive its 50 percent share of the net proceeds after certain transaction costs, or approximately $162 million.



The company acquired its 50 percent interest in Grand Victoria Casino in connection with its acquisition of Mandalay Resort Group in 2005.



