Anlit Launches High Omega-3 Chew for Pregnant Women

Global new food and beverage product launches with an omega-3 for pregnancy or breastfeeding claim are growing at 34% annually, according to Innova.

Anlit, Ltd., launches a delicious high-DHA omega-3 supplement in a single fish-shaped chew to benefit women during pregnancy or breastfeeding. Anlit will present the new supplement plus other functional gummies and chews at Vitafoods Europe-FPE on May 15-17, 2018, in Geneva.

Anlit's new omega-3 chew is a fun, fish-shaped, single-serving bite containing a high concentration of DHA as well as EPA (126mg DHA, 24mg EPA), for a total of 150mg omega-3 fatty acids. This new gluten-free supplement joins the company's OmegaBite high DHA+EPA line that was launched last year.

Innova Market Insights reports a global 34% average annual growth (CAGR 2013-2017) of new food and beverage product launches with omega-3 for pregnancy or breastfeeding claims, and a 10.8% average annual growth (CAGR 2013-2017) in overall global product launches with omega-3 claims.

Omega-3 essential fatty acids are important for the pregnant women and her fetus, mostly known for appropriate neural and cognitive function. Recent meta-analyses indicate probiotics and fish oil supplements during pregnancy and breastfeeding could help reduce the risk for food allergies and eczema in early childhood.1 The findings are now being considered by the British Government as an influential component for the new dietary guidelines for expectant mothers and infants.2

"Pregnant women in particular are very sensitive to fish oil taste and smell," explains Shai Karlinski, VP of sales and marketing for Anlit. "We tested a range of high omega-3 developed by Anlit's R&D experts before succeeding in creating one that can meet the growing demand for a tasty, odourless omega-3 supplements. Often, the typical size of omega-3 softgel is hard to swallow and not appealing to consumers. This unique formula helps Millennial moms avoid the unpleasant aroma and aftertaste of fish-oil omega-3s and instead enjoy consuming it like a treat."

OmegaBite for pregnant or breastfeeding women is trans fat-free, nut-free, gluten-free, and made from only simple ingredients. "Anlit's OmegaBites technology overcomes challenges such as stability and unpleasant flavour and aroma, providing a tasty and-most importantly, a safe-solution for pregnant women," notes Karlinski. "The delicious chewy matrix, also helps overcome 'pill fatigue', the reluctance to take nutritional supplements."

The consumption of omega 3 supplement is challenging for everyone, anytime, but during pregnancy, the act of swallowing large softgel, coupled with a fishy aroma exacerbates this challenge and lead to an aversion that prevents pregnant or breastfeeding women from consuming this vital ingredient. To answer this need Anlit's expert R&D team developed the chew and fine-tuned it from a feminine point of view to be expressly designed for women. "Our OmegaBite, with its smooth texture, pleasant taste, and high content of omega-3 DHA enables the pregnant woman to actually enjoy the intake of the essential component", adds Karlinski.

