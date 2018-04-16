Global Laundry Care Market Size Analysis Based on Trends, Growth Factors: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global laundry care market witnesses a steady CAGR growth in the estimated period. Laundry care market witnesses a drastic change in the past few years since customers constantly look for value based purchase. In simple terms, laundering is a subject not confined to only washing of clothes, but in actual it is proper drying and finishing. The commercial market is loaded with number of brands and can become a sort of inconvenience for consumers' specific lifestyle such as those with allergies. Specialty products with a special problem solving set such as hybrid products enjoy suitable and significant market opportunities in the niche market.

Commercially, most of the household cleaning products have already assimilated necessary oils to raise the level of experience to consumers for fabric hygiene which in turn has boosted the market growth for laundry care. Market driving factors responsible for the growth of laundry care market includes rising preference for scented laundry care products and production of novel products buying consumer's attention is fueling the market growth. Also, the rise in spending for personal hygiene and increase in demand for laundry care products, the industry is anticipated in a positive growth in the near future.

Based on laundry detergent, the laundry care market is segmented into liquid detergent, powder detergent and tablets and packets/bars. Based on fabric softener, the laundry care market is segmented into liquid fabric softener and fabric softener sheets. Based on segmentation by bleach, the laundry care market includes sodium hypochlorite bleach and color-safe bleach. Based on segmentation by specialty products, the laundry care market is segmented into pre-wash/additives, starch and fine washable detergent.

Geographically, laundry care market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. Asia-Pacific market gains a trajectory growth in the estimated period owing to rise in demands for laundry detergents and other cleaning solvents. Also, the rise in outsourcing industry for laundry needs propels the laundry care market. Europe and North America also accounted for a significant market growth in the predicted period owing to production of novel cleaning products.

The key players in the laundry care market include Procter & Gamble, Unilever, The Clorox Company, The Dial Corporation, Church & Dwight, USA Detergents, Colgate-Palmolive Company Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Inc., SC Johnson and Son Inc., Orange Glo International and Huish Detergents.

Notes:

Production, means the output of Laundry Care

Revenue, means the sales value of Laundry Care

This report studies Laundry Care in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2011 to 2015, and forecast to 2021.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Church & Dwight

Henkel

Procter & Gamble

The Clorox

Unilever

Bombril

Colgate

SC Johnson & Son Inc

Goodmaid Chemicals

Jyothy Laboratories

Kao Group

LG Household and Healthcare

Lion

McBride

Method Products

Nirma

Phoenix Brands

PZ Cussons (UK)

Reckitt Benckiser

Rohit Surfactants

Safeway

Seventh Generation

Spotless Iberia

Tesco

By types, the market can be split into

Laundry Detergents

Fabric Softeners

Bleach

Other Specialty Products

Eco-Friendly Products

By Application, the market can be split into

Institutional/commercial

Home

Application 3

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

