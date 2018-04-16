Active-Investors: Wired News - Nokia Partners with Telia to Conduct Live Tests in Finland to Explore Potential of 5G for Industrial Applications

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=NOK as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On April 12, 2018, the Company shared that it partnered with Finnish telecom operator Telia Company and Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) and successfully conducted the first live tests to explore potential of industrial applications of 5G for manufacturing. These live tests leveraged the ultra-low latency and high-bandwidth capabilities of 5G to show how 5G, cloud, and data center infrastructure will impact and promote new digital industrial processes. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Commenting on the live tests for 5G capabilities in industrial applications, Marc Rouanne, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said:

"Nokia's 5G capabilities allow operators such as Telia to leverage machine learning and automation by opening up network data and intelligence. As we continue to deliver machine learning capabilities in Nokia's ReefShark chipsets and develop advanced algorithms we will further enhance our radio performance, allowing customers to take advantage of new business opportunities in the 5G and IoT world."

Janne Koistinen, Director of 5G Program at Telia Finland, added:

"In this trial we could show how we can extend our service offering to new industry customers to enable efficiencies that will advance their production capabilities."

Caroline Chan, VP and GM - 5G Infrastructure Division, Network Platforms Group, Intel stated:

"We continue to work with Nokia to deliver the infrastructure needed to pave the way to broad market adoption of open, software defined networks for 5G."

Details and Outcome of live tests using 5G

These were the first live tests represent the 'real-world' applications of 'Industry 4.0' for emerging industrial trends of automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies.

These tests were conducted in end of March 2018 at the Nokia's Conscious Factory in Oulu, Finland. For these tests, Nokia and Telia worked with Intel and software start-up Finwe and used a trial 5G radio access network operating in the 28 GHz frequency band. To get a better understanding of the use of 5G in an industrial setup Industry 4.0, Nokia has applied a 'Conscious Supply Network' concept at the Conscious Factory which leverages digitalization, analytics, and robotics across the overall supply chain.

In the first trial, while creating the network for the 5G trials, Nokia used its 5G AirScale and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) platforms. The tests were supported by the Nokia AirFrame data center solution, equipped with Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors which delivered network edge and core cloud flexibilities and capabilities required to support various applications in a 5G environment. The tests also made use of Intel® 5G Mobile Trial Platform as the end-user device and Finwe's integrated video analytics application.

The use of MEC platforms along with 5G capabilities allows data to be processed close to where it is needed which in turn deeply reduces latency. The use of Finwe video application allowed for monitoring and analysis of a video feed of a process on one assembly line. Due to the speed and latency of the 5G network the application using machine learning could alert the assembly line operator immediately once inconsistencies in the process were identified and could be corrected in real-time. The application ensures high-performance, reliability, and quality in the manufacturing process.

The second trail carried out by Nokia and Telia demonstrated the ability of 5G technology in helping Telia provide cloud based remote service delivery for business customers. For this test, Nokia used its AirFrame data center solution, MEC platform and Finwe's video analytics application. This trial was conducted at Telia's centralized data center in Helsinki, approximately 600 km away from the Nokia's Conscious Factory in Oulu.

Nokia plans to continue using the MEC platform along with Finwe's video analytics application over a 4G LTE network at the Conscious Factory in Oulu. The possibility of upgrading the Nokia AirScale platform to 5G capabilities using a software provides an evolutionary path for industries to expand automation across their business. The 28 GHz frequency band and Massive MIMO (multiple input, multiple output) antennas helped in delivering the low latency and required bandwidth for using high performance industrial applications.

These trials proved that as industries become evolved the use of superfast 5G capabilities can improve the quality and efficiency of industrial processes with real-time cloud services located in data centers.

5G is expected to improve the throughput of mobile networks by more than 20 times and the capacity up to hundred times when compared to current networks. The 5G network is expected to connect numerous devices and will require ultra-low latency and extreme reliability. This is expected to influence the use of a wide range of applications from autonomous driving and new concepts in e-learning to e-health and new types of critical industrial processes.

About Nokia Corp.

Espoo, Finland-based Nokia is a global technology leader creating the technologies for the connected world. It provides end-to-end portfolio of products, services, and licensing from infrastructure for 5G and the Internet-of-Things, to emerging applications in virtual reality and digital health. Its customers include communications service providers, governments, large enterprises, and consumers.

About Telia Co.

Stockholm, Sweden-based Telia is a telecom and mobile network operator. Its network includes Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Norway, Sweden, Turkey. and Uzbekistan. It has over 23.1 million subscribers and over 19,600 employees as on December 31, 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 13, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Nokia's stock slightly dropped 0.72%, ending the trading session at $5.52.

Volume traded for the day: 8.67 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period - up 14.52%; past twelve-month period - up 4.55%; and year-to-date - up 18.45%

After last Friday's close, Nokia's market cap was at $31.61 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 4.35%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Communication Equipment industry.

