Active-Investors: Wired News - Ingersoll-Rand Shares Progress on Climate Commitment Initiative

Stock Monitor: Luxfer Holdings Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE: IR). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=IR as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On April 12, 2018, the Company announced that it has achieved a significant milestone in its global Climate Commitment much ahead of its timeline and is further committing to make investments in renewable energy technologies as part of this initiative. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR), which also belongs to the Industrial Goods sector as the Company Ingersoll-Rand. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=LXFR

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Ingersoll-Rand most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=IR

The Company made the announcements at the Rocky Mountain Institute's Business Renewable Center (BRC) annual event in Jersey City, New Jersey on April 11, 2018. Rocky Mountain Institute's BRC is a member-based platform that streamlines and accelerates corporate purchasing of off-site, large-scale wind, and solar energy. As a BRC member Ingersoll-Rand has contracted for more than 10 GW of new, renewable energy.

Achieving efficiency goals ahead of time

Ingersoll-Rand had committed to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 35% from its operations by 2020 as part of its global Climate Commitment. To achieve this target, the Company planned for a 10% increase in energy efficiency and used FY13 as baseline. The Company has managed to reach this goal in energy efficiency two years ahead of schedule.

The Company managed this feat with various initiatives like conducting an energy audit of its large facilities, upgrading its air-conditioning systems, building controls and lighting, and eliminating energy leakage from its compressed air systems while measuring, validating, and reporting the results, etc.

These initiatives enabled the Company to reduce its energy usage by 109,000 MM BTUs and electricity consumption by 22,000 MWh. This translates to not burning 26 million pounds of coal and saving enough electricity to power nearly 1,750 homes for one year.

Commenting on this achievement, Paul Camuti, Senior VP of Innovation and CTO for Ingersoll-Rand, said:

"We are pleased to achieve this significant milestone and thank the Ingersoll-Rand team around the world for reducing energy use and our impact on the environment and enhancing sustainable value for our customers."

Investments in renewable energy technologies

Ingersoll-Rand disclosed that it plans to deepen its Climate Commitment and reduce impact on the environment with fresh investments in renewable energy technologies. The Company has already initiated or commissioned on-site solar installations at three of its large manufacturing facilities in US and China. These solar installations will help in reducing 15% energy load at these locations. This equals to saving 560,000 gallons of gasoline and taking 1,000 cars off the road.

Additionally, the Company has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with a wind farm in Baylor County, Texas for approximately 100,000 MWh of wind power annually. The PPA will allow the Company to replace 32% of its electricity consumption with green energy. This will enable it to reduce US Scope2 GHG Emissions from electricity by 32%. This equals to the recycling of 26,000 tons of waste and avoid sending it to a landfill and preserving 600 acres of US forests.

Sharing his views on the new investment in renewable energy sources, Keith Sultana, Senior VP of Global Operations and Integrated Supply Chain for Ingersoll-Rand, stated:

"Availability and accessibility of renewable energy options continues to increase, making it attractive to manufacturers like Ingersoll-Rand and to our customers. We engaged our own Trane Energy Supply business to provide a roadmap on how to be smarter about our energy purchases, and to organize an agreement that is responsible to the environment and good for our business."

About Ingersoll-Rand's Climate Commitment

The Company had publicly committed to increase its energy efficiency and reduce GHG emissions from its operations and products in 2014 as part of its Climate Commitment. Under this initiative, Ingersoll-Rand planned for:

50% reduction in GHG refrigerant footprint of its products by 2020 and lower-GWP (global warming potential) alternatives across its portfolio by 2030;

An investment of $500 million in in product-related R&D to fund long-term GHG reduction;

35% reduction in GHG emissions from its operations by 2020.

Under the Climate Commitment, the Company has managed to reduce its carbon footprint by 11 million metric tons from its products compared to the 2013 baseline. This is equivalent to avoiding emissions from the energy used in 1.6 million homes for one year. The Company has also managed to reduce the intensity of the GHG from its operations by 23% compared to the 2013 baseline.

About Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Ingersoll-Rand is a global diversified firm providing products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables, secure homes and commercial properties, and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. Some of the leading brands of the Company include Club Car®, Ingersoll Rand®, Thermo King®, and Trane®. The Company has 51 manufacturing and assembly facilities across the world. It also maintains offices, warehouses and repair centers at key locations worldwide.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 13, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Ingersoll-Rand's stock marginally fell 0.20%, ending the trading session at $84.13.

Volume traded for the day: 941.14 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 2.24%

After last Friday's close, Ingersoll-Rand's market cap was at $21.07 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.53.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.14%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Diversified Machinery industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors