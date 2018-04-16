

Octopus VCT 4 plc



16 April 2018



Company Secretary Change



Octopus VCT 4 plc announces the resignation of Dawn Noel as Company Secretary and the appointment of Parisha Kanani as Company Secretary with effect from 16 April 2018.



For further information please contact:



Parisha Kanani Company Secretary 020 3935 3520



