

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $6.49 billion, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $4.83 billion, or $0.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $23.1 billion from $22.2 billion last year.



Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $6.49 Bln. vs. $4.83 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.62 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $23.1 Bln vs. $22.2 Bln last year.



