AIM-quoted venture capital firm Draper Esprit saw another active year leading to an anticipated 50% increase in the value of its gross primary portfolio to £244m. In a pre-close trading update, the company said the main drivers behind the increased value of its portfolio of investments were improved revenues, financing rounds, and exits from its investment at higher valuations. During the year ending on 31 March the company invested £71m, £27m of which came during the first half, and a fair ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...