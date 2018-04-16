South and Central American focused upstream oil and gas firm Echo Energy posted broadly flat losses from the twelve months leading to 31 December as a result of what its chairman referred to as a "transformational year for the company". Echo's net loss widened 2.1% to £7.41m in its most recent trading year, principally due to £5.3m worth of administrative expenses as a result of the group's attempts at growing its LATAM business and £1.7m of financing expenses. Separately, Echo's Tunisian ...

