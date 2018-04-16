AIM-listed property fund manager and investor First Property said on Monday that its full-year pre-tax profit for 2018 should be in line with market expectations. The company said in a year-end trading statement that funds under management were £625m, up 31% from the previous year. Of this, around £454m was held for clients, up 45%, and the group said almost all of the increase was due to new property investments in the UK. Chief executive Ben Habib said: "The group is trading well across the ...

