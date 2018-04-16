

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $333 million, or $2.23 per share. This compares with $329 million, or $2.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



M&T Bank Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $333 Mln. vs. $329 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.23 vs. $2.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.76



