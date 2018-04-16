Veeva QualityOne is gaining momentum with quality teams across several industries

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), a leading global provider of enterprise cloud software, today announced that it is helping some of the world's largest consumer packaged goods (CPG) and chemical companies improve quality processes and maintain regulatory compliance.

Since 2007, Veeva has delivered cloud innovation to the global life sciences industry, including 49 of the top 50 largest pharmaceutical companies. In 2016, Veeva expanded into other regulated manufacturing markets with Veeva QualityOne, a unified QMS and document control cloud application. Veeva now has a growing list of customers outside of life sciences, including a top 5 global CPG company, three of the top 30 chemical companies, and one of the fastest growing skincare companies.

Veeva QualityOne helps organizations better manage quality processes, document control, and data in a single cloud application for employees, suppliers, contract manufacturers, and auditors. This helps deliver continuous improvement on quality from product development to manufacturing and in-market claims.

"Product quality and regulatory compliance are mission-critical for every company in highly regulated industries," said Frank Defesche, SVP and GM of Veeva QualityOne. "Veeva QualityOne is providing a modern approach to address increasingly complex quality processes. Now companies can improve control, change management, and visibility across the product lifecycle and supply chain while keeping ahead of the changing regulatory landscape."

Read what Veeva QualityOne customers are saying:

"Veeva gives us a modern quality system to achieve greater efficiency while maintaining compliance," said Trevor Carroll, quality assurance manager at New Chapter, a wholly owned subsidiary of Proctor Gamble. "With Veeva QualityOne, users log-in to one cloud-based system, regardless of location, to review content, make changes, or do approvals. Processes that used to take weeks can now be done in a matter of days."

"Veeva will help us address BASF's regulatory requirements of our crop protection business," said Rainer Becht-Mattern, head of IS business architecture R&D, crop protection, BASF. "Veeva QualityOne will provide a foundation for our digital transformation."

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva has more than 600 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit www.veeva.com/eu.

