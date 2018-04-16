Active-Investors: Wired News - Spirit Airlines Launches 13 New Routes and Free Flight Vouchers for 'It's Go Season!' Campaign

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SAVE as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On April 12, 2018, the Company announced that it is starting 13 new nationwide routes as from the same day to celebrate its "It's Go Season!' campaign. Besides, the American ultra-low-cost carrier is also distributing free flight vouchers to anywhere it flies. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Spirit Airlines most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SAVE

About the "It's Go Season!'

It is summer time and summer getaway is in the horizon for most travelers. Spirit Airlines is celebrating this time of the year with its "It's Go Season!' program. The Company is starting 13 new routes and offering flight vouchers to celebrate the summer-time travel. Mark Kopczak, Spirit Airlines' Vice President of Network Planning, believes that their guests will gain from lower fares and more non-stop flights to more places.

In the past few years, the airline has expanded its services and improved on its operational performance. As per a recent report from the US Department of Transportation, Spirit Airlines is among the top carriers for on-time performance.

Thirteen New Nationwide Routes

Spirit Airlines' new routes started rolling out from April 12, 2018. These comprised expanded non-stop service to and from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Tampa International Airport (TPA), Orlando International Airport (MCO), and Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW). With these, Spirit Airlines' guests will get the same ultra-low bare fares that they love, giving them additional utility from their getaways.

Moreover, the expansion also includes direct seasonal service from Seattle to four new destinations, namely Fort Lauderdale, Chicago, Dallas, and Minneapolis. Besides, one of Spirit Airline's new routes connects the Tampa Bay area (Florida) to the entertainment hubs of Las Vegas and Los Angeles. There is also a direct service connecting Detroit to the sandy beaches of San Diego and the wooded beauty of Portland, Oregon.

Contest for Winning Flight Vouchers

Apart from the new routes, Spirit Airlines has launched a contest for guests to win free flight vouchers. The contest started on April 12, 2018, on the Company's website, SpiritGoSeason.com. Six lucky winners in the contest will win two round-trip vouchers to anywhere the commercial airline flies.

Spirit Airline's Expansion in the Caribbean

Additionally, on April 12, 2018, Spirit Airlines also announced a new flight that will connect Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Cap-Haïtien International Airport in Haiti's second largest city. This new flight marks the second destination for Spirit Arlines in Haiti, which complements its existing service to Port-au-Prince, the capital.

The airline also announced that the low fare flights to St. Maarten's Princess Juliana International Airport will resume from May 05, 2018, as the post-hurricane recovery continues and tourism opportunities grow. Furthermore, Spirit Airlines will also connect South Florida to St. Croix's Henry E. Rohlsen Airport, starting May 24, 2018. The Company also launched daily service from Fort Lauderdale to Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica.

These initiatives highlight Spirit Airlines' commitment towards making air travel more affordable in the Caribbean.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 13, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Spirit Airlines' stock marginally declined 0.39%, ending the trading session at $36.15.

Volume traded for the day: 695.60 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 4.33%

After last Friday's close, Spirit Airlines' market cap was at $2.48 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 4.05.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Major Airlines industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors