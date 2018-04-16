Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Southwestern Energy's Q4 Growth Outperformed Expectations

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Southwestern Energy Co. (NYSE: SWN). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SWN. The Company posted its financial results on March 01, 2018, for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017 (Q4 FY17) and for the full fiscal year 2017 (FY17). The Company's quarterly operating revenues and adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew on a y-o-y basis, outperforming market consensus estimates. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Southwestern Energy's operating revenues were $809 million, which came in above the $684 million recorded at the end of Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's operating revenues for the reported quarter beat market expectations of $797.9 million.

The independent oil and gas Company reported a net income attributable to common stockholders of $267 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $237 million, or $0.48 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders rose to $63 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 from $39 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, Wall Street had expected the Company to report adjusted diluted EPS of $0.10 in Q4 FY17.

For the full year FY17, the Company's operating revenues came in at $3.20 billion compared to $2.44 billion in FY16. The Company's net income attributable to common stockholders was $815 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, in FY17 versus a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $2.75 billion, or $6.32 loss per diluted share, in FY16. Furthermore, the Company's adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders was $219 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, in FY17 versus an adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders of $7 million, or $0.01 loss per diluted share, in FY16.

Earnings Metrics

For Q4 FY17, the Houston, Texas-based Company's operating costs and expenses were $642 million compared to $562 million in the previous year's same quarter. The Company's operating income came in at $167 million in Q4 FY17, rising from $122 million in Q4 FY16. Moreover, the Company's adjusted operating income increased to $169 million in Q4 FY17 from $134 million in Q4 FY16.

Segment Performance

During Q4 FY17, Southwestern Energy's Exploration and Production segment's revenues were $527 million compared to $415 million in Q4 FY16. The segment's operating income stood at $114 million in Q4 FY17 versus $82 million in the prior year's comparable quarter. Furthermore, the segment's adjusted operating income was $117 million during Q4 FY17 versus $94 million in Q4 FY16.

Southwestern Energy's Midstream Services segment's revenues increased to $784 million in Q4 FY17 from $707 million in Q4 FY16. Additionally, the segment's operating income came in at $54 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $40 million in Q4 FY16.

Cash Matters and Balance Sheet

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Southwestern Energy generated cash from operations of $308 million compared to $161 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2016. The Company's net cash flow was $322 million in Q4 FY17 versus $211 million in Q4 FY16.

Southwestern Energy's cash and cash equivalents balance stood at $916 million as on December 31, 2017, compared to $1.42 billion at the close of books on December 31, 2016. The oil major's net debt was $3.48 billion as on December 31, 2017, compared to $3.23 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 13, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Southwestern Energy's stock slightly dropped 0.88%, ending the trading session at $4.49.

Volume traded for the day: 11.45 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.35%

After last Friday's close, Southwestern Energy's market cap was at $2.66 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 3.00.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Independent Oil & Gas industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

