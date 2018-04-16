Active-Investors: Ex-Dividend Alert: Adient Has a Dividend Yield of 1.66%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on April 17, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on April 17, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on April 16, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on ADNT:

Dividend Declared

On March 12, 2018, Adient's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per ordinary share, payable on May 15, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 18, 2018.

Adient's indicated dividend represents a yield of 1.66% compared to the average dividend yield of 2.53% for the Basic Materials sector.

Dividend Insight

Adient has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6%, which means that the Company spends approximately $0.15 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Adient is forecasted to report earnings of $9.81 for the next year, which is more than eight times above the Company's annualized dividend of $01.10 per share.

As of December 31, 2017, Adient had cash and cash equivalents of $390 million and net debt of $3.11 billion. As of December 31, 2017, the Company's current assets totaled $4.08 billion, and it has short-term debt of $40 million. The Company's balance sheet remains strong, providing the Company financial capacity and flexibility to strategically invest in the growth of its business while also paying a cash dividend to its shareholders.

Recent Development for Adient

On March 27, 2018, Adient announced that it has become a partner with the American Center for Mobility (ACM). The state-of-the-art proving ground is a nonprofit testing, education and product development facility for future mobility.

Adient conducts extensive market research to anticipate consumers' mobility needs. Through this collaboration, Adient will continue its development of new innovations, technologies and seating configurations for future mobility vehicles. Located on the 500-acre historic Willow Run site in Ypsilanti, Michigan, ACM has a 2.5-mile highway loop, intersections, roundabouts and a 700-foot curved tunnel for connected and automated vehicle (CAV) testing.

About Adient PLC

Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. With 85,000 employees operating 238 manufacturing/assembly plants in 34 countries worldwide, the Company produces and delivers automotive seating for all vehicle classes and all major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 13, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Adient's stock fell 1.41%, ending the trading session at $65.26.

Volume traded for the day: 638.91 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 8.23%

After last Friday's close, Adient's market cap was at $6.18 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 11.99.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.69%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

