Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Uniti's Quarterly Revenue Advanced 19%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter 2017, Uniti's revenues were $246.3 million, up 19% compared to revenue of $206.9 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers fell short of analysts' estimates by $0.62 million.

During Q4 2017, Uniti's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $198.0 million compared to $177.2 million for Q4 2016. Uniti Fiber contributed $66.6 million of revenues and $31.5 million of adjusted EBITDA for the reported quarter.

For Q4 2017, Uniti's net income attributable to common shares was $20.5 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common share of $6.1 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included a $28.2 million income tax benefit related to the impact of tax reform under the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017, and the release of tax related valuation allowances.

For Q4 2017, Uniti's adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) attributable to common shares was $112.4 million, or $0.64 per diluted common share, compared to $101.8 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers came in ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.56 per share.

Uniti's revenues for the year ended December 31, 2017, were $916.0 million, up 19% compared to $770.4 million for FY16.

For FY17, Uniti's net loss attributable to common shares was $16.6 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to the Company of $5.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share. The Company's reported period results included $38.0 million of transaction and integration costs, a $10.7 million charge for changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, partially offset by a $36.2 million income tax benefit related to the impact of tax reform and the release of tax related valuation allowances.

Uniti's AFFO attributable to common shares was $424.8 million, or $2.51 per diluted common share, compared to $398.5 million, or $2.61 per diluted share, for FY16.

Liquidity and Financing Transactions

At quarter-end, Uniti had approximately $59.8 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, and $470 million of undrawn borrowing availability under its revolving credit agreement. The Company's leverage ratio at quarter end was 5.8x based on net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA.

Outlook

For the full year 2018, Uniti is forecasting revenue in the range of $999.0 million to $1.01 billion. The Company is expecting net income in the range of $10.1 million to $19.1 million, and AFFO in the band of $444.0 million to $453.0 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 13, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Uniti's stock slightly dropped 0.12%, ending the trading session at $16.14.

Volume traded for the day: 1.30 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 6.68%

After last Friday's close, Uniti's market cap was at $2.84 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 14.87%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Industrial industry.

