Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Tetraphase Pharma Announced Data Presentations from IGNITE4 Study at 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases

Stock Monitor: Akari Therapeutics Post Earnings Reporting

Data Further Supports Clinical Profile of Eravacycline in Treating Serious and Life-Threatening Infections

Guy Macdonald, President and CEO of Tetraphase, stated that the Company will present data from the IGNITE4 study, which garnered a "Best Rated Abstract' designation at this year's ECCMID Congress. Additionally, Tetraphase will share findings from a large-scale surveillance study conducted by the International Health Management Associates in Europe, in which eravacycline demonstrated potent in vitro activity against more than 1,550 multidrug-resistant isolates of clinically significant Gram-negative and Gram-positive organisms collected globally.

Guy added that the Company believes these data further support the clinical profile of eravacycline in treating serious and life-threatening infections and look forward to the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of August 28, 2018 for eravacycline.

The list of presentations at the 28th ECCMID include:

Results of IGNITE4: A Phase-3 study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of eravacycline versus meropenem in complicated intra-abdominal infections;

In vitro activity of eravacycline and comparators against resistant Gram-negative isolates collected in 2016 from patients in Europe;

Eravacycline in vitro activity against European clinical isolates obtained in 2016 from urinary and gastrointestinal sources, including drug resistant pathogens;

Global surveillance of in vitro activity of eravacycline and comparators against Enterobacteriaceae, Stenotrophomonas maltophilia, Staphylococcus aureus, and Enterococcus spp. collected during 2016;

Activity of new or re-purposed non-beta lactam drugs against Gram-negatives;

Eravacycline is active against bacterial isolates carrying emergent resistance types;

Activity of TP-6076 against carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii isolates collected from inpatients in Greek hospitals.

About IGNITE3

IGNITE3 was a phase-3 randomized, multi-center, double-blind, clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of once-daily IV eravacycline compared to ertapenem for the treatment of cUTI. IGNITE3 enrolled 1,200 patients who were randomized 1:1 to receive eravacycline or ertapenem for a minimum of 5 days, and then were eligible for transition to an appropriate approved oral agent. The co-primary endpoints of responder rate in the microbiological intent-to-treat population at the end-of-IV treatment visit and at the test-of-cure visit were evaluated using a 10% non-inferiority margin.

About Eravacycline

Eravacycline is a novel, fully-synthetic fluorocycline antibiotic being developed for the treatment of serious infections, including those caused by multidrug-resistant (MDR) pathogens that have been highlighted as urgent public health threats by both the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). In clinical trials, eravacycline has demonstrated potent activity against multidrug-resistant (MDR) pathogens, including carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae (CRE), Acinetobacter baumannii, and colistin-resistant bacteria carrying the mcr-1 gene.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, Tetraphase Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibiotics to treat the serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections that pose a major and growing global health threat.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 13, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Tetraphase Pharma's stock ended the trading session flat at $3.18.

Volume traded for the day: 879.24 thousand shares.

After last Friday's close, Tetraphase Pharma's market cap was at $164.09 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Drugs - Generic industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors