Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: TEGNA's Reported Quarterly Earnings Increased 211.11%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

TEGNA's total sales reached $490.32 million in Q4 FY17, reflecting a decline of 10.34% from $546.86 million in Q4 FY16, due to the cyclical absence of political revenues as well as the terminated digital businesses as reported in the prior two quarters. On a non-GAAP comparable basis, the Company's sales increased 9.16%, led by subscription revenues and growth initiatives.

For the quarter under review, TEGNA's advertising and marketing services revenues declined 2.08% y-o-y, while subscription revenues advanced 22.66% y-o-y. The Company's total reported revenues surpassed analysts' consensus estimates of $488.9 million.

TEGNA's total expenses were $334.47 million in Q4 FY17, 0.63% lower than $336.59 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's cost of revenues advanced 15.46% to $237.15 million on a y-o-y basis, while selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) fell 14.16% to $72.75 million on a y-o-y basis in the reported quarter. The Company's operating income shrank 25.88% to $155.85 million in Q4 FY17 from $210.26 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were $169.35 million in the reported quarter, a decrease of 31.08% from the previous year's same quarter.

TEGNA had an income from continuing operations of $303.28 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $97.51 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 211.04%. The Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.40 in the reported quarter, 211.11% higher than $0.45 in the year ago comparable quarter. TEGNA's reported quarter results included an operating asset impairment and facility consolidation, a net gain on equity method investment, and the tax benefit from the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA).

The Company's diluted EPS, after adjusting for non-recurring items, were $0.32 in Q4 FY17, a decrease of 42.86% from $0.56 in Q4 FY16. TEGNA's adjusted EPS beat analysts' consensus estimates by $0.01.

For the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, TEGNA's total revenues were $1.9 billion, a decrease of 5.04% from $2 billion in FY16. However, the Company's non-GAAP comparable sales grew 6.61% compared to the previous year, mainly due to an increase in subscription revenues. TEGNA's net income from continuing operations was $447.96 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, in the reported year; up 44.92% from $309.12 million, or $1.41 per share, in the previous year. The Company's adjusted diluted EPS, excluding non-recurring items, were $1.08 in the full year FY17, 36.09% lower than $1.69 in FY16.

Cash Matters

TEGNA had total cash of $98.8 million and outstanding debt of $3.0 billion at the end of Q4 FY17. The Company used proceeds from the CareerBuilder sale, which occurred in July 2017, to partially redeem early $280 million of fixed rate notes in the quarter under review.

TEGNA's cash flow from operating activities was $35.03 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $228.67 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting a decrease of 84.68%. The Company had a free cash flow of $21.99 million at the end of Q4 FY17 compared to $202.45 million in the same period of last year.

TEGNA spent $13.04 million on purchase of property and equipment in the reported quarter, a decrease of 50.27% from $26.22 million in the previous year's comparable quarter. The Company paid dividends of $15 million in Q4 FY17.

Outlook

For the first quarter of FY18, TEGNA expects its non-GAAP revenues, excluding the terminated digital business, to increase 10% to 12% y-o-y, mainly driven by the Olympics, the Super Bowl, and a subscription revenue growth. The Company expects its total GAAP revenues to increase in the high-single digits y-o-y in FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 13, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, TEGNA's stock slightly fell 0.09%, ending the trading session at $10.71.

Volume traded for the day: 2.75 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.25 million shares.

After last Friday's close, TEGNA's market cap was at $2.31 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 10.33.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.61%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Broadcasting - TV industry.

