Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Enanta Pharma Announced Presentation of New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH

Stock Monitor: CASI Pharma Post Earnings Reporting

EP-027367 Reduced Hepatitis B Virus DNA Levels in Chimeric Mouse Model with Human Liver Cells

The abstract titled: "Discovery of a novel HBV core inhibitor EP-027367 with potent antiviral activity both in vitro and in a humanized mouse model" - was presented in an oral presentation on April 12, 2018. Data that was presented demonstrated that in a chimeric mouse model with human liver cells, EP-027367 reduced hepatitis B virus DNA levels by up to 3.0 logs from baseline in HBV viral titers with 4 weeks of treatment and demonstrated a favorable tolerability and pharmacokinetic profile. EP-027367 has also demonstrated potent, pan-genotypic, anti-HBV activity capable of preventing the establishment of cccDNA in vitro.

Enanta to Present Three Posters on EDP-305

The Company also announced three posters on EDP-305. One poster will highlight new preclinical data demonstrating EDP-305 favorably regulates the expression of key fibrogenic genes in-vitro and in-vivo and a second will show EDP-305 has distinct transcriptional and post-transcriptional regulatory mechanisms for LDLR and SRB1 expression. A third poster will present data from Enanta's previously released phase-1 study highlighting the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and safety of EDP-305 in healthy and presumptive NAFLD subjects.

Additionally, several abstracts from AbbVie will be presented on their HCV regimens containing glecaprevir/pibrentasvir and marketed under the tradenames MAVYRET™ (US) and MAVIRET™ (ex-US). Glecaprevir is Enanta's second protease inhibitor discovered and commercialized through its protease inhibitor collaboration with AbbVie.

About EP-027367 and EDP-305

EP-027367 is one of several core inhibitors Enanta is evaluating for HBV. Core inhibitors, sometimes referred to as capsid assembly modulators, are a new class of HBV inhibitors that can disrupt the assembly and replication of the virus at multiple steps in the virus lifecycle.

EDP-305 is a potent agonist of FXR, a nuclear receptor that is the main regulator of bile acid levels in the liver and small intestine. FXR responds to bile acids by regulating gene transcription of key enzymes and transporters, many of which play important roles in lipid metabolism, insulin resistance, inflammation, and fibrosis. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted EDP-305 Fast Track designation for the treatment of NASH patients with liver fibrosis and Fast Track designation for the treatment of patients with PBC

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, Enanta Pharma is a research and development-focused biotechnology company that uses its robust chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to create small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases. The Company's research and development is currently focused on the disease targets including HBV, NASH/PBC and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 13, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Enanta Pharma's stock rose 1.46%, ending the trading session at $85.98.

Volume traded for the day: 89.00 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.28%; previous three-month period - up 42.66%; past twelve-month period - up 191.95%; and year-to-date - up 46.52%

After last Friday's close, Enanta Pharma's market cap was at $1.62 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 46.73.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry.

