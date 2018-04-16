Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 16-Apr-2018 / 12:11 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names Gary Elden & Alex Smith 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO & CFO b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SThree plc b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Ordinary shares of 1p financial instrument, type of instrument GB00B0KM9T71 Identification code b) Nature of the Purchase of Partnership and Matching transaction shares under the Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") c) Price(s) and Names Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) Gary Elden 345.5p 54 Purchase of Partnership and Matching shares under the Share Incentive Alex Smith 345.5p 54 Plan ("SIP") d) Aggregated N/A information - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the 12/04/2018 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange transaction ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: DSH TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5408 End of Announcement EQS News Service 674809 16-Apr-2018

