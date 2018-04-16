

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vivendi SA (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) announced that See Tickets, its international ticketing services company, acquired Paylogic, a ticketing and technology company headquartered in Amsterdam, from LiveStyle. Founded in 2005 in the Netherlands, Paylogic is the fastest growing ticketing company in Europe, with offices in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany.



Vivendi said the acquisition of Paylogic, which sells over 5 million tickets in more than 10 countries, significantly expands See Tickets' global network.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX