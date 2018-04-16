Right of Reply Accepted as a Member at the Social Stock Exchange / Impact Investing Network, London

LONDON, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Right of Reply Ltd ("Right of Reply" or "ROR") a company providing technical solutions to the problems of Cyber Defamation and Fake News is pleased to announce that the admission panel at the Social Stock Exchange (SSX) and the Impact Investment Network (IIN) have approved Right of Replay Ltd as a full member.

IIN is a partnership of value driven businesses that support members across service areas.

IIN supports members to grow in a sustainable and ethical manner by convening socially-driven, commercially-focused businesses from across the globe and facilitating access to public and private investors.

As a member, RoR declares its values on a global platform and affiliates itself with top businesses to exchange ideas and explore opportunities. Through IIN's platform, RoR will access a worldwide network to attract specific investors interested in social responsible companies.

RoR's membership admission was supported by Ignis Advisory (http://www.ignisadvisory.com/), a global social impact consultancy that serves leading businesses, governments, non-governmental and not for profit organizations. The advisory has collaborated with the SSX specializing in responsible business strategies and scaling positive change through integrated, private-sector led approaches.

Jessica Camus, Ignis Managing Director: "RoR's innovative and legally sound solutions protect against negative online content and is a timely and urgent response to the proliferation of online disinformation. IIN's broad community of like-minded business and investors will strengthen and accelerate RoR's important growth and impact ambitions. We are excited to support RoR in this important step and look forward to making a substantial contribution to the organisation's continued success."

Thomas Brooks, Right of Reply CEO: "We are thrilled to be accepted as an IIN member. At RoR we seek to align ourselves with like-minded doers, thinkers and believers that advance the global public good. The timing of membership is excellent, as RoR is preparing for a public listing at the London Stock Exchange in May 2018. Being part of the IIN sends a strong signal to current and future investors on RoR's commitment to our social mission. We look forward to driving impact with our work and helping individuals, businesses and society at large gain access to truthful online content."

For more information, please contact info@rightofreply.news