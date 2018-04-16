Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Reported Achievement of Next Key Milestone in Validating Stem-to-T-Cell Program

Stock Monitor: Alpine Immune Sciences Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd (NYSE: IMUC) ("ImmunoCellular"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=IMUC as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On April 12, 2018, the Company announced that it has verified successful transfer of the selected T cell receptor genetic material into human hematopoietic stem cells. This milestone represents the next important step in validating the Stem-to-T-Cell approach, and a key next step to begin preclinical testing. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN), which also belongs to the Healthcare sector as the Company ImmunoCellular Therapeutics. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ALPN

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=IMUC

Stem-to-T-Cell Program is Potentially a Game-Changing Treatment for Cancer

Steven J. Swanson, PhD, Senior Vice President of Research at ImmunoCellular, stated that the Company is excited to have achieved this critical next milestone in its Stem-to-T-Cell program and is happy to begin the preclinical animal testing that can lay the foundation for potentially proceeding toward conducting human clinical trials. ImmunoCellular and its collaborators are now working to design and implement the necessary animal studies to complete the proof-of-concept work.

Steven added that the Company believes that its Stem-to-T-Cell program is potentially a game-changing treatment for cancer and could be effective in treating many types of cancers.

ImmunoCellular also Continuing to Explore Potential Collaborations for its Clinical Programs

Anthony J. Gringeri, PhD, President and CEO of ImmunoCellular, mentioned that the continued testing of the Company's novel immuno-oncology technology may elucidate how it can be applied in a real-world therapeutic setting, and lead the way toward conducting clinical trials, including potential exploration of combination with other approaches.

Anthony said that from a corporate perspective, ImmunoCellular is pleased with its ability to achieve the research goals while continuing to operate in a cost-efficient manner.

He further added that the Company is also continuing to explore potential collaborations for its clinical programs and other strategic alternatives.

ImmunoCellular Completed First Step Towards Production of Unlimited Killer T Cells Designed to Attack Cancer Cells

In December 2017, the Company achieved a key milestone in its research-stage Stem-to-T-Cell immuno-oncology program. The milestone represented an important step toward stimulating the patient's immune system to produce an unlimited supply of killer T cells that specifically target and destroy tumor cells with minimal side effects. This approach could be effective in treating many types of cancers. The research team at ImmunoCellular successfully packaged a T cell receptor (TCR) DNA sequence into a lentiviral vector, which was then used to transfect human hematopoietic stem cells. The Company was able to verify successful transfer of genetic material into the stem cells.

ImmunoCellular's Stem-to-T-Cell Technology

Based on the technology in-licensed from The California Institute of Technology in 2014, ImmunoCellular's Stem-to-T-Cell technology is designed to stimulate the patient's immune system to produce an unlimited supply of killer T cells that specifically target and destroy tumor cells with minimal side effects. At the core of the Stem-to-T-Cell technology is the harvesting of stem cells from cancer patients and then cloning into them T cell receptors that are specific for cancer cells. These engineered stem cells can then be reintroduced into the patient and are pre-programed to produce daughter cells that are antigen specific killer T cells that are capable of identifying, binding to, and killing cancer cells. The Stem-to-T-Cell platform has the potential to address many types of cancer, including both solid and hematological tumors and has the potential to result in a potentially curative therapy for many different types of cancers.

About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics is a Los Angeles based clinical-stage company that is developing immune-based therapies for the treatment of brain and other cancers. The Company has concluded a phase-2 trial of its lead product candidate, ICT-107, a dendritic cell-based immunotherapy targeting multiple tumor-associated antigens on glioblastoma stem cells.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 13, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics' stock fell 8.63%, ending the trading session at $0.25.

Volume traded for the day: 1.91 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.41 million shares.

After last Friday's close, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics' market cap was at $11.50 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors