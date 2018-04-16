Unchained Labs crushes it with Uncle 3.0!

PLEASANTON, California, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics researchers the right tool for the job, released its Uncle 3.0 software today. This update adds a brand-spanking new application and makes Uncle QC-ready for biologics labs.

When formulating proteins at high concentrations, G 22 measurements are the only way for scientists to quickly tell if a formulation makes their protein more apt to stick to itself or not. Uncle is the first platform to give researchers a G 22 for their biologic with just a click of a button, letting them check for attractive forces that could cause aggregation troubles later on.

For scientists working in regulated environments, where controlling access to data and keeping its integrity are a must-have, the new 21 CFR Part 11-compliant software tools in Uncle 3.0 software can be turned on without a hitch.

"Uncle's still the go-to instrument for screening protein stability. With the 3.0 release, high-concentration biologics can be assessed earlier in development. That's a huge deal because these formulations are more effective and can be dosed less often, but are also at higher risk for aggregation," said Taegen Clary, VP of Marketing at Unchained Labs. "The new compliance features we've added to our Uncle also make it a piece of cake for customers to transfer their applications to QC."

About Unchained Labs

Here's the deal. We're all about helping biologics researchers break free from tools that just don't cut it. Unleashing problem-tackling products that make a huge difference in the real science they do every day. That's our mantra, our promise and we own it. We're located in Pleasanton, CA and can be found online at www.unchainedlabs.com.

Contact:

Taegen Clary

VP of Marketing, Unchained Labs

taegen.clary@unchainedlabs.com

+1 925 587 9806

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/546846/UNCHAINED_LABS_Logo.jpg