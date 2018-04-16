Command and Control Systems Market Grow Steady at 4.15% CAGR to 2022

PUNE, India, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds the command and control systems market is estimated at USD 29.10 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 35.65 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.15% from 2017 to 2022. Command and control systems provide situational awareness of battlefield events to military commanders. These systems provide them the capability to strategically plan and manage military units on battlefields.

Key players profiled in the command and control systems market report include Lockheed Martin (US), Raytheon (US), Rockwell Collins (US), General Dynamics (US), BAE Systems (UK),Thales (France), Leonardo (Italy), SAAB (Sweden), Elbit Systems (Israel), Systematic (Denmark), and Northrop Grumman (US), among others. Other players in the market include Honeywell (US), Motorola Solutions (US), Siemens (Germany), Cisco Systems (US), and Alstom (France) among others.

The command and control systems market has been segmented based on platform (airborne, land, naval and space), based on application (defense, commercial), based on solution (hardware, software, and services). The command and control systems market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World (RoW).

The objective of this study is to analyze the command and control systems market along with the provision of statistics from 2017 to 2022, as well as to define, describe, and forecast on the basis of application, platform, solution, and region. The year 2016 is considered the base year and 2017 to 2022 is the forecast period for the market study of command and control systems.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the command and control systems market began with capturing data on key command and control systems revenues through secondary research. Various secondary sources were used for the research, such as SIPRI, Global Firepower, and UN Comrades. Command and control systems offerings are also taken into consideration to determine market segmentation. The bottom-up procedure was employed to arrive at the overall command and control systems market size from the revenues of key players.

The command and control systems market has been segmented into land, naval, airborne, and space. The land segment is estimated to lead the market in terms of market size in 2017 and is expected to continue to lead over the next five years. Investments in various commercial installations for security management are expected to lead to the growth of the command and control systems market.

The growth rates of markets in North America and Europe are expected to be considerably low during the forecast period, owing to decreased demand in these regions for command and control systems. The high cost involved in the development and maintenance of command and control systems is expected to act as a restraint for the growth of the market. The command and control systems market is a diversified and competitive market, with the presence of a large number of players.

Break-up of profile of primary participants for this report:

By Company Type - Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 45% and Tier 3 - 20%

- Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 45% and Tier 3 - 20% By Designation - C level - 35%, Director level - 25%, Others - 40%

- C level - 35%, Director level - 25%, Others - 40% By Region - North America - 30%, Europe - 20%, Asia Pacific - 30%, Middle East - 10%, RoW - 10%

