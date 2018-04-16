Taipower, Taiwan's state-owned electricity supplier, has announced a plan to issue TW$2.4 billion (US$82 million) in green bonds next month, and to use proceeds raised to develop renewable energy projects including solar.Market operator Taipei Exchange has approved a plan from state owned utility Taipower for the sale of $82 million in green bonds, to be brought on sale on the local over the counter market in mid-May 2018. The bonds will have a 10-year maturity and a coupon rate of 1.10%, according to Taipower. Taipower says it will use proceeds from the bonds to develop renewable energy projects ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...