VSTM Stock Is Geared Toward Higher PricesSince late January, the stock market has been under duress, inundated with selling pressure. The consistent generation of new highs that characterized the price action last year has ceased. The current environment is nothing like the one that preceded it.Last year, the stock market was able to shrug off news of a madman testing his nuclear arsenal, but that period of low volatility has ended. Volatility is currently elevated, and a random tweet by the president of United States is enough to send the markets into a tailspin.There is a lot of uncertainty in the market right now, but that does not mean there are not investments.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...