Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Co.: Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. Announces Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast

AMARILLO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2018 / Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Co. (OTCQX: AMAZ) ("Amazing," "Amazing Energy," or the "Company") today announced that the Company will host a conference call on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to provide an update on the Company's activities and progress.

Conference Call and Webinar

Jed Meisner, Chairman, and Will McAndrew, Chief Executive Officer, will host the call followed by a question and answer session.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, April 19, 2018

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Central time)

Dial-in: 1-866-548-4713

International Dial-in: 1-323-794-2093

Passcode: 4219625

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=129360

A telephone replay will be available at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time and will run through July 19, 2018 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 4219625.

The webcast will be available for replay for 90 days at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=129360 and on the investor relations section of the company's website at www.amazingenergy.com.

About Amazing Energy Oil and Gas:

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Amarillo, TX. The Company operates leaseholds in the Permian Basin of West Texas, where it has rights within a 70,000-acre leasehold in Pecos County, TX. The Company primarily engages in the acquisition and exploitation of oil and natural gas properties with a focus on well-defined plays containing stacked pay zones. More information may be found on Amazing Energy's website at www.amazingenergy.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking information including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate," or similar expressions. Such forward looking-statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success, either financial or strategic, is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, which can be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contact:

Derek Gradwell

MZ Group

SVP Natural Resources

Phone: 512-270-6990

Email: dgradwell@mzgroup.us

Web: www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Co.