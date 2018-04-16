ObsEva SA / ObsEva SA to Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting on In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) April 26, 2018 in New York City . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA - April 16, 2018- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced that the company will host a key opinion leader (KOL) meeting focused on in vitro fertilization (IVF) Thursday, April 26 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. ET in New York City.

The meeting will feature presentations from David Seifer, M.D., Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences, Yale School of Medicine, and Annette Lee M.D., Medical Director, Toll Center for Reproductive Sciences, Abington Reproductive Medicine. Additionally, members of the ObsEva management team will provide an overview of the company's oral oxytocin receptor antagonist nolasiban, including recently released positive top line results from the Phase 3 IMPLANT2 clinical trial.

A live webcast of the meeting will be accessible under the "Investors" section of ObsEva's website www.obseva.com (http://www.obseva.com).

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving IVF outcomes. ObsEva is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com (http://www.ObsEva.com).

###

Media Contact:

Liz Bryan

Spectrum Science

lbryan@spectrumscience.com (mailto:lbryan@spectrumscience.com)

202-955-6222 x2526

CEO Office Contact:

Shauna Dillon

Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch (mailto:Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch)

+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact:

Mario Corso

Senior Director, Investor Relations

mario.corso@obseva.com (mailto:mario.corso@obseva.com)

857-972-9347 office

781-366-5726 mobile

Press Release (http://hugin.info/157613/R/2183821/843682.pdf)

