Ratos AB: Invitation to Ratos's Capital Markets Day 2018

Press release 16 April 2018

Ratos welcomes representatives from the financial markets and media to our Capital Markets Day in Stockholm on Monday 4 June 2018, starting at 13.30 p.m. and ending at approximately 17.00 p.m.

The purpose of the Capital Markets Day is to present Ratos and our subsidiaries. Speakers include Ratos's CEO Jonas Wiström, Plantasjen's CEO Daniel Juhlin, Bisnode's CEO Magnus Silfverberg and HENT's CEO Jan Jahren.

Venue: Moderna Museet, Stockholm

Attendance: If you would like to attend Ratos's Capital Markets Day, please register via this link (https://www.lyyti.in/RatosCMD2018) no later than 25 May 2018.

Welcome!



For further information, please contact:

Helene Gustafsson, Head of IR & Press, +46 8 700 17 98 or helene.gustafsson@ratos.se





Financial calendar from Ratos:

Interim report January-March 2018 3 May 2018

Annual General Meeting 2018 3 May 2018

Interim report January-June 2018 17 August 2018

Interim report January-September 2018 25 October 2018





Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized Nordic companies. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to the long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 13 medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are Industrials, Construction and Consumer goods/retail. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a total of approximately 12,700 employees.

Press release (http://hugin.info/1180/R/2184170/843800.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ratos via Globenewswire

