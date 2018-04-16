London stocks extended losses by midday on Monday, weighed down by energy shares and a stronger pound, as investors continued to assess the impact of US-led airstrikes in Syria at the weekend, although Whitbread and Shire were bright spots. The FTSE 100 was down 0.5% to 7,230.68, while the pound was up 0.2% versus the euro at 1.1568 and 0.5% higher against the dollar at 1.4302. A stronger pound tends to dent the top-flight index as around 70% of its constituents derive most of their earnings ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...