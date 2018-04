AIM-listed XLMedia, a provider of digital performance marketing, has announced the acquisition of bingo comparison site WhichBingo.co.uk for an undisclosed sum. Founded in 2002, WhichBingo provides in-depth information on the entire UK bingo market, publishing thousands of real player reviews, alongside its own opinion, covering every brand operating across the UK online bingo sector. More recently, WhichBingo expanded its product reach to include additional gambling content including online ...

