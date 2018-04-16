Primorus Investments updated the market on its portfolio for the quarter ended 31 March on Monday, highlighting that Horse Hill Developments received final decision notices from Surrey County Council, discharging all of the pre-commencement conditions for the extended flow test of the HH-1 oil discovery, with site civil activities beginning. The AIM-traded firm said Engage Technology Partners reported "significant growth" in corporate users, with Primorus investing a further £0.5m at £22 per ...

